The select committee on January 6 has commenced with remarks from Committee Chairman Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who opened with a dramatic statement claiming that a “peaceful transfer of power did not happen.”

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), one of just two Republican members on the panel, then said that no member of the legislative chamber should “defend the indefensible,” adding that “our children are watching,” and will know which side of history was right.

Developing …

The inaugural hearing of the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol siege will feature public testimony from four police officers who were on duty. that day. The officers will reportedly deliver highly personal accounts of what they endured that day, with as many as 800 people reportedly having entered the capitol. Watch here.

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has said that the hearing will begin with a round of statements from committee members prior to a round of questions for the officers from each member.

At a press conference prior to the hearing, senior members of the GOP caucus, led by minority leader Kevin McCarthy praised officers who protected the Capitol on 1/6, but accused Speaker Pelosi of heading into the hearing with a predetermined set of conclusions. McCarthy, as well as House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elisa Stefanik (N.Y.), blamed Pelosi for failing to properly address security concerns at the Capitol ahead of the January 6 breach.

The hearing will reportedly last about two and a half hours.

