President Biden tracked me down in the North Fork Valley to talk about the Child Tax Credit. pic.twitter.com/8UPwquT7cy

I was just out drinking, I mean farming when Biden called.

No, you posed for a photo in front of a broken prop in front of a cider bar, and then your staff cropped out everything to make it look like you were farming. Clowntown, population: you. https://t.co/nyQ1uPZ9rB

“bro, let’s take a photo on this old tractor”

Talking to President Biden about levying more taxes and children.. while drunk at a hard cider bar, classic.

Big B’s is an old Apple Orchard purchased by Jeff Schwartz in 2002 now a CO institution + apple distributor for hard cider. https://t.co/7gf3cbEt8s pic.twitter.com/shCkzV3TXG

— 𝙼𝙰𝚂𝚂 𝙴𝚡𝚙𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 (@MASSExpedition) July 25, 2021