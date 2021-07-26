https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senators-reach-bipartisan-2-billion-deal-fund-capitol-security?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate on Tuesday announced a $2 billion bipartisan deal to fund the U.S. Capitol Police, which is facing a major funding crunch for costs associate with its response to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

The deal was announced by Sens. Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, and Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican.

“We’re going to take care of the Capitol Police and fix some of the problems that need to be done here, certainly take care of the National Guard,” Leahy told reporters. “Both sides had to compromise on some things, but I think we’re in pretty good shape.”

Leahy and Shelby are expected to file their bill Tuesday afternoon, and it can go to the floor as early as Wednesday.

The deal, if passed, would reimburse the National Guard with $521 million and spend $100 million on the Capitol Police. More than $300 million is also included for increased security improvements around the Capitol building, according to The Hill newspaper.

A similar package was passed by the House in May that included $44 million for Capitol Police. The funds were to be used for training, equipment and trauma support among other things, the Hill reports. However, the bill stalled in the Senate due to opposition from the GOP.

