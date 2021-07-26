Two New Jersey residents who were previously ordered to remove anti-Joe Biden signage from their property will be represented by a local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, according to court filings from Saturday.

Homeowner Patricia Dilascio was ordered on July 15 by Roselle Park Municipal Court Judge Gary Bundy to remove three of 10 flags displayed on her property within a week or face $250-per-day fines despite some flags being owned by her daughter Andrea Dick. The signage featured profanities and insults such as “F*** Biden,” “Joe Biden Sucks,” “Socialism Sucks, Biden Blows,” and “Don’t Blame Me I Voted For Trump,” among others.

The women are now taking on the local residential ordinance they allegedly violated through representation by ACLU attorney Alexander Shalom, NJ.com reported Monday.

“All New Jerseyans have the right to express themselves freely under the First Amendment,” ACLU of New Jersey Legal Director Jeanne LoCicero told the outlet. “Roselle Park’s ordinance against posting obscene signs should never have been applied to political signs.”

Last month, a code enforcement officer slapped the home with a notice alleging violation of an ordinance that prohibits “any obscene material, communication or performance or other article or item which is obscene within the Borough.” Shalom is planning to appeal to the Superior Court in Union County.

Bundy wrote in his ruling on July 15 that the case was not about politics but rather the obscene language on some of the signage displayed.

“This ordinance does not restrict political speech. Neither this town [nor] its laws may abridge or eliminate Ms. Dilascio’s freedom of speech,” Bundy wrote, noting that freedom of speech is “not simply an absolute right.”

Jarrid Kantor, an attorney for the borough who argued the case in municipal court, said he thinks Bundy “upheld the ordinance as written,” according to NJ.com.

Dick told the outlet on July 23 that she has not removed the signs and plans to take the case to the Supreme Court if it is needed, one day before the ACLU filed court documents seeking to block enforcement of the judge’s order until after the Superior Court appeal is adjudicated.

“I feel like my First Amendment right is being stripped from me,” she said.

The Washington Examiner contacted the ACLU of New Jersey but did not immediately receive a response.