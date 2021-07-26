https://www.mediaite.com/tv/the-view-unanimously-condemns-montana-man-who-confronted-tucker-carlson-anyone-that-tries-to-rationalize-it-is-gross/

The hosts of The View unanimously condemned the man who confronted Tucker Carlson at a Montana fly fishing store this weekend — denouncing his decision to publicly accost the Fox News host.

“I’m against public confrontations like that especially when you are in a hostile state of mind,” Joy Behar said of the incident, in which a man named Dan Bailey approached Carlson to label him “the worst human being known to mankind.”

Behar went on to give some advice to viewers: “If you have something to say to me, tweet it, but, you know, don’t come up to me with your hostility. I don’t like that.”

While Behar defended Carlson’s right to a “safe space,” she later reasoned that “when you are spewing lies that cost people their lives, actually no place is safe for him, and people like him.”

The host later rationalized Bailey’s decision to confront the Fox News host, as she likened Carlson to someone wearing a life jacket on the Titanic while advising others against wearing one too — noting that he has not yet encouraged his viewers to take the Covid-19 vaccine despite having received the shot himself.

“This is what he thinks of his viewers,” she said. “He’s more interested in ratings and getting attention than he is in his viewers’ lives and there are people like this guy in Montana who will not have it, but — and the fact that he was very, very nice about it you’ll notice. He did not become a threat. He just basically quietly said, you are the worst human being for doing what you are doing. So you can’t really fault him on that end.”

Sunny Hostin similarly condemned Bailey for approaching Carlson, noting that the host was on vacation with his family, yet pointed to Carlson’s own advocacy for public confrontation.

“You should be safe from being accosted or being confronted, and so in that sense, I agree that something like that shouldn’t happen, but when you think about Tucker Carlson, he himself has said things, like in April of this past year. This year Tucker Carlson told his audience to harass people who wear face masks outside,” Hostin said. “He also said that members of the public should report parents to police and child services if they see children wearing masks as they play. He said — he called mask-wearing repulsive and said that parents forcing their children to wear masks in public should be reported for child abuse, and he also told his viewers that it was their duty to report.”

“And then just last week, even though we have been seeing some Fox News personalities now saying, listen, you should get the vaccine, it saves lives. Tucker Carlson on the other hand contradicted his colleagues and told viewers to ignore medical advice on television, and he averages 3 million viewers a night, and so this is the type of thing that he’s been up to. All of this misinformation,” she continued. “And I’m just not surprised that he was confronted by someone that obviously viewed his show because he’s encouraged that kind of behavior.”

Meghan McCain offered the strongest defense of Carlson, comparing the incident to Whoopi Goldberg’s similar experiences with hostility, and lamented the fear she feels when in public with her husband, The Federalist’s Ben Domenech.

“Maybe you guys thought that man was being polite. I thought he was being a total jackass and incredibly rude, and we’re living in a time when people like Steve Scalise are being shot and wounded to the point where we don’t know if he’s literally going to survive and now he has to walk with a cane because people aren’t in control of themselves and aren’t in control of their mental health and they want to take out their aggression on public figures,” McCain argued. “It was incredibly dangerous.”

The host went on to criticize Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) for previously telling her supporters to get confrontational with members of Donald Trump’s administration

“I now feel in any life, Ben and I have to talk about what restaurants we feel safe going to. I think about what places I am comfortable taking Liberty to. I need to think about what kind of neighborhood I’m living in,” she said. “Tucker Carlson’s wife once barricaded herself in her home in their pantry and called the police because so many protesters were outside their home here in Washington, D.C. trying to accost them. This isn’t normal.”

“Any rationalization that this is normal and should be accepted in the United States of America is not only indecent, but it’s beyond the pale of any expectation of any kind of decorum in a society like the United States of America,” she continued. “And anyone that tries to rationalize it is gross, and that man should apologize to Tucker Carlson.”

While Sara Haines slammed Carlson’s talking points as “egregious,” both she and Goldberg also criticized public confrontations, noting the chance of a potentially violent escalation.

“I’m used to being spoken to in odd ways by different people, and I just try to be as calm as I can,” Goldberg concluded. “It doesn’t help though when you go out and you encourage other people to do it to people you disagree with. So it’s kind of a slippery slope, so maybe if we all stop encouraging people to go out and yell at folks in public, maybe we can sort of dial it back a bit. I think that might be better for all of us, but what am I? Just a talking head, y’all. Just a talking head.”

