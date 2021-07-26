https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/26/siri-what-is-white-privilege-cbs-news-kathryn-watson-catches-major-heat-from-tolerant-liberals-for-having-friends-across-the-political-spectrum/

A recent survey found an interesting difference between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to friendships:

CBS News digital White House reporter Kathryn Watson couldn’t help but be struck by that:

We’re guessing that Watson couldn’t imagine people getting upset over her suggesting that friendships can transcend personal politics, either.

And yet, here we are.

(The irony of Rupar’s statement is not lost on us.)

So, Kathryn Watson is fine with the KKK because she might like some people who happen to be Republicans?

Guess “tolerance” just doesn’t mean what it used to.

It’s almost as if Kathryn Watson isn’t the one with the problem.

Newsflash:

It’s called being a grownup. The liberals disgusted with Watson for not automatically hating someone with different political beliefs should try it sometime.

