https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/small-plane-crashes-in-reno-fiery-aftermath/

NEW DETAILS FROM PLANE CRASH: Video from City of Truckee Public Works shows the aftermath of the plane crash. Officials release new details in the crash here: https://t.co/xzIG4cMWNQ pic.twitter.com/3JQmLHXYnM — KTVN 2 News (@KTVN) July 26, 2021

Officials say there are no survivors after a twin turbo jet Challenger 605 aircraft crashed into the trees next to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport along Reynolds Way. The crash sparked a fire in the treeline.

“No survivors,” Nevada County Coroner Shannan Moon said. Officials still do not know how many passengers or crew were on board, but officials say the plane can hold 14 passengers and a crew of two.

