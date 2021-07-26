https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/07/26/state-launching-new-campaign-to-promote-vaccination-in-young-people/

HOUSTON – With COVID-19 cases on the rise, state health officials are starting to target young people in a new campaign promoting vaccination.

The campaign will launch with a pop-up event at the Walmart on the North Freeway and Crosstimbers and will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services will “talk with parents and families about the importance of vaccination for younger Texans as they prepare for the next school year and as the Delta variant spreads more widely in Texas.”

The new campaign also included ads that will address the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance for children to get it.

“Our 16-foot-tall video wall in the store parking lot will play DSHS’ PSAs and sound bites from local spokespeople, including pediatricians and parents, discussing the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and reasons for everyone 12 years and older to get it as soon as possible,” according to the news release. “Our event will also invite visitors to cool off with free treats and engage in family games, such as an arcade-style basketball game and wheel spin.”

Doctors are concerned because the majority of people who are getting infected are those who haven’t been vaccinated.

“If you look historically at the modeling that has been done over the last 18 months, for the most part, it’s been pretty accurate,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. “I’m not so sure it would be the worst-case scenario, but it’s not going to be good. We’re going in the wrong direction.”

Health officials are now considering if vaccinated people should wear masks and if people with weakened immune systems should get a booster shot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

