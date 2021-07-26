https://thelibertydaily.com/super-bowl-champion-tampa-bay-buccaneers-to-label-unvaccinated-players-with-yellow-wristbands/

Nazi Germany forced Jews to wear yellow patches with the Star of David on them so everyone could easily spot them in a crowd. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are forcing unvaccinated players to wear yellow wristbands so journalists can spot them on the practice field. Irony is lost on the NFL.

Players who are vaccinated get to wear the red wristbands of honor while yellow wristbands will denote which players need to be pressured by press, fans, and sponsors. It is intended as a mark of shame; there is no other way to describe it. Claims by the organization that they’re doing it for the safety of players is absolutely ludicrous.

According to NBC Sports:

The Buccaneers have informed PFT that the Super Bowl LV champions will be using two different wristbands at practice to distinguish vaccinated players from unvaccinated players. According to the team, vaccinate players will wear red wristbands and unvaccinated players will wear yellow wristbands. As the Bucs begin practicing today, photos inevitably will emerge from the session — and many will be looking for the yellow wristbands. (It’s hard to spot them, if they’re even there, in practice videos posted by the team on social media.) Running back Leonard Fournette surely will have one. Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Fournette said on Sunday that he’s still deciding whether to get vaccinated.

As can be clearly seen in this article, attempts by the press to single out and expose unvaccinated players has already started. This is going to get ugly. Shame on the Buccaneers for embracing this Nazi tactic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

