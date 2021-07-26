https://www.dailywire.com/news/teacher-tells-4th-grade-girl-to-hide-equity-survey-from-parents-mom-fires-back-equity-is-the-mask-that-critical-race-theory-theory-hides-behind

After a fourth-grade Minnesota girl told her school board that her teacher asked her to hide the fact that she was forced to take an “equity survey,” from her mother, her mother went on national TV to blast organizations that impose their “equity” agenda on children, firing, “‘Equity’ is the mask that Critical Race Theory hides behind.”

Haylee Yasgar told the Sartell-St. Stephen School District board:

My name is Haylee Yasgar. I was in fourth grade at Riverview Intermediate School last year. … I was asked to leave that equity survey; my teacher said that I could not skip any questions even when I didn’t understand them. One question asked us what gender we identify with. I was very confused along with a lot of other classmates. A boy in my class asked my teacher if his mom could explain the question to him because even after the teacher explained it ne still couldn’t understand it. My teacher told him that he was not allowed to ask his mom and we could not repeat any of the questions to our parents. I want the school board to know how uncomfortable this has made me; my mom always tells me I can tell her anything but she also tells me I can trust my teachers, too. Being asked to hide this from my mom made me very uncomfortable, like I was doing something wrong.

The school district had hired the left-wing Equity Alliance Minnesota (EAM) to conduct an $80,000 audit on “racial inequities” within the school district, Alpha News reported, adding, “Students were required to complete a survey for the audit.”

Haylee told Fox & Friends, “When I was in the survey I was taking a few questions, and on the gender identification question I got very confused and kind of nervous after a boy asked his mom after the teacher explained it that we could not tell our parents anything. That just made me very nervous and uncomfortable.”

Asked what her reaction was after she was apprised of the fact that the school was telling her child not to to inform her of what was going on, Haylee’s mother Kelsey stated, “The funny thing is we were informed that this equity audit was going to be taking place. But the survey itself — they didn’t inform us of the day it was taking place or we weren’t really sure (of) a lot of details behind it. And due to the lack of transparency from the school district and from Equity Alliance of Minnesota, the third party that the school district has brought in to perform this audit, we were not informed of the questions on this survey, and when my daughter came forth and told me that her teacher had said, ‘You cannot skip any questions even if you don’t understand them,’ and when children ere asking questions and asking if they could ask their parents about it, I was very upset when I found out she was told not to repeat any of the questions to me or any other adult in her life.”

“I do want to say though I believe that this wasn’t a single case that her teacher made this decision,” Kelsey Ysgar continued. “We had been informed that this came down from administration and Equity Alliance of Minnesota instructed them to make sure the children did not share this information with their parents. And that should pose a great concern in any parents’ eyes.”

Referring to the agenda of organizations such as Equity Alliance of Minnesota and others like them, Kelsey Yasgar stated, “It is 100% causing division among races in schools and amongst children. Children do not see color. They are taught to see color, and when you bring Equity Alliance of Minnesota into our school district, ‘equity’ is the mask that Critical Race Theory Theory hides behind, and we are not okay with hose types of ideologies being taught to our children at school. Politics do not belong in our schools. They’re there to be educated.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

