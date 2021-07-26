http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/e2wXkBBazew/

Democrat lawmakers in Texas are promoting the idea of vaccine mandates as public health officials continue to beg Americans to get vaccinated, seemingly dismissing the concerns of millions of Americans who have chosen not to receive the jab for personal reasons and concerns.

On Monday, Rep. Donna Howard (D), one of the Texas state lawmakers who fled to D.C. with dozens of her Democrat colleagues to protest Republican efforts to pursue election integrity legislation, quoted part of a lengthy thread from Bob Wachter, chair of the UCSF Department of Medicine.

“Last tweet of thread,” Howard wrote before quoting Wachter.

“‘Along w/ renewed restrictions it’s clear gentle persuasion did not achieve vax rate we need to defeat Covid. Yes the politics are hard but dying is worse as is re-tanking the economy. It’s time for vaccine mandates–nothing else gets us where we need to go,’” she quoted:

Last tweet of thread: “Along w/ renewed restrictions it’s clear gentle persuasion did not achieve vax rate we need to defeat Covid. Yes the politics are hard but dying is worse as is re-tanking the economy. It’s time for vaccine mandates–nothing else gets us where we need to go” https://t.co/E56gvVl3Bf — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 26, 2021

State Rep. Vikki Goodwin (D) retweeted the quote as well.

In the thread reference by Howard, Wachter said UC San Francisco is “not overwhelmed,” giving “thanks to vaccines” and essentially calling for the rest of America to follow suit and get the jab. In the meantime, he said it is “time to add back restrictions, “esp. indoor masking.”

Wachter said he is personally double-masking and refusing to dine indoors. But ultimately, he concluded vaccine mandates are the only thing that will get the U.S. “where we need to go”:

Even w/ surge, we’re not overwhelmed @UCSF, thanks to vaccines. Scary to consider regions where vulnerable % is much higher. I’m glad the U.S. is finally seeing an uptick in vaccination, but it won’t help for a month (since vax efficacy of dose 1 against Delta is so low).(18/20) — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) July 26, 2021

Along with renewed restrictions, it’s clear that gentle persuasion did not achieve the vax rate we need to defeat Covid. Yes, the politics are hard, but dying is worse, as is re-tanking the economy. It’s time for vaccine mandates – nothing else gets us where we need to go.(20/20) — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) July 26, 2021

Notably, Howard is one of the fully vaccinated Texas “fleebaggers” who tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus after fleeing the Lone Star State alongside her maskless colleagues. While she claims the irony is not lost on her, she is now calling for a universal mask mandate:

We need to follow the science here. Texas needs to change course and allow for universal mask-wearing to prevent spread of the highly contagious delta variant, esp as children under 12 cannot get vaccinated yet. #txlege @AmerAcadPeds https://t.co/szexnJ4yl3 — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 21, 2021

During the weekend, more than two dozen state lawmakers signed a letter asking Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to make virtual learning an option this fall and to reverse the ban on mask mandates in schools:

Parents are anxious about Delta variant. They want schools to take precautions – mask mandates & virtual learning options. These options aren’t available due to Gov. Abbott’s orders. I sent this letter asking for reconsideration. It was signed by 31 of my colleagues. #txlege pic.twitter.com/vNdFfXYzeZ — Rep. Vikki Goodwin (@VikkiGoodwinTX) July 24, 2021

Despite the Texas Democrats’ seeming plea for a vaccine mandate, a majority of Americans oppose being forced or coerced into getting a vaccine for the virus, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released last week found. More than 71 percent said vaccines should be a “personal choice.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

