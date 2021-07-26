https://www.dailywire.com/news/texas-dems-beg-white-house-for-meeting-beg-supporters-for-dr-pepper-and-hairspray

Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., to avoid voting on voter integrity bills, abortion restrictions, and restrictions on biological males participating in girls’ sports are reportedly angry that President Joe Biden has not yet accepted their invitation to meet.

They are also reportedly begging supporters for “care packages” — according to a Dallas Democratic coalition — despite splashing out a reported $1.5 million on their stay in the nation’s capital.

The Austin Statesmen reported on Sunday that the Texas Dems are “frustrated” with President Joe Biden who, so far, has not indicated that he feels it necessary to meet with them while they wait out a special session in the Texas legislature.

“The quorum-busting Democrats in Washington have gained meetings with several high-profile party leaders in their quest for federal action on voting rights, including House Majority Whip James Clyburn, Vice President Kamala Harris and several Democratic senators,” the Statesmen noted. “But they still await the biggest get of all: President Joe Biden. And on Thursday, they expressed frustration over the White House’s apparent disinterest in scheduling a meeting with members of the Texas group.”

At least one member of the delegation-in-exile “vented” about the issue during a Zoom meeting with Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX).

“He won’t meet with us on Zoom like this, and I’m trying to be tactful, but I don’t know how else to say it, man. I’m just pissed off at this point. He doesn’t give us the respect the way you have,” Rep. Richard Peña Raymond said.

Biden may have a reason for avoiding a meeting with Texas Democrats — and not just a political one. Since arriving in Washington, D.C., at least six members of the delegation have tested positive for COVID-19, after flying maskless on a private jet together. Following those reports came reports that aides to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and several White House aides also tested positive for the virus after attending a reception with the self-exited legislators, suggesting that the Texas Democrats set off an outbreak.

Both the White House and the Texas Democrats said, through spokespeople, that they would not be giving an updated count of how many aides and legislators tested positive for the virus, leaving the true extent of the situation hidden.

The Texas Democrats plan to stay in Washington, D.C., however, until at least August 7, when they are no longer in danger of being pulled into a special legislative session. The trip has, so far, reportedly cost a shocking $1.5 million, though the legislators insist that that money is coming out of campaign funds and from supporters who are anxious to see their effort succeed.

After news of that bill emerged, however, Dallas Democrats took to Twitter to beg for care packages for the Texas Democrats from home, even though Washington, D.C., is far from a desolate wasteland.

💙 Our Dems in DC said they’d appreciate care packages from home. Before 5pm Tues, we’re collecting Dr. Pepper, salsa, hard candy, hairspray, travel toiletries, hand sanitizers, sewing kits, first aid, and/ or $ to pay shipping. TY! 📍 9am-5pm, M-F 1414 N. Washington Ave, Dallas pic.twitter.com/PgZHQTy10h — Dallas Democrats (@dallasdemocrats) July 24, 2021

Amazon, of course, also ships those items, for free with a Prime membership and, in some cases, within hours.

Commentators on social media were quick to give helpful advice.

“They’re in a luxury hotel with full room service, starting at $189 a night, with 7-11, CVS and restaurants a block away,” one suggested.

“Tell them to go home,” added another.

The Texas Democrats are cataloging their escapades on social media but, so far, there is little to note on this week’s docket.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

