Texas, Nebraska, and Iowa State Troopers, along with Border Patrol and the Kinney County Constable, prepare to search a stolen vehicle in Kinney County, Texas, on July 21, 2021. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times)

BRACKETTVILLE, Texas—Nebraska, Iowa, and Florida State Troopers were all out on patrol with Texas State Troopers on July 21.

The out-of-state troopers have been assisting Texas State Troopers with catching human smugglers driving loads of illegal aliens on roads leading away from the U.S.–Mexico border, as well as helping Border Patrol with the apprehension of illegal aliens on foot.

In addition, Florida Fish & Wildlife is patrolling areas of the Rio Grande in its boats.

The Iowa and Nebraska troopers that The Epoch Times spoke to were on a two-week deployment, while the two Florida troopers were deployed for a month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said when he offered law enforcement assistance to Texas after Gov. Greg Abbott called for help, all personnel who were deployed had volunteered to go.

“States always help us, [and] this is an important issue,” DeSantis said on July 17 during a visit to the border. The governor sent 50 officers to Texas from the Florida Highway Patrol, Department of Law Enforcement, and Fish and Wildlife at the end of June.

Florida law enforcement officers deployed to the Lone Star State told DeSantis that about 70 percent of the illegal immigrants they’ve been involved in apprehending in the prior three weeks are heading for Florida.

Other states have pledged to send National Guard support to the Texas and Arizona border areas, including South Dakota, Idaho, Ohio, South Carolina, Arkansas, and Georgia.

The Republican governors offered support in response to a June 10 letter from Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey seeking emergency law enforcement assistance on the border.