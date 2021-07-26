https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/26/the-hill-asks-if-mike-pence-will-primary-donald-trump-in-2024-and-win/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Axios published the favorability ratings of 2024 Republican “frontrunners,” with Donald Trump being conspicuously absent from the list that also included Rep. Liz Cheney (at -43 net favorability). It’ll be a miracle if Cheney keeps her seat in Congress, let alone runs for president.

Not on the list: Mike Pence. Over at The Hill, Keith Naughton asked a provocative question: Will Pence primary Trump — and win?

Naughton writes:

… Pence has found his voice. He is reentering the public sphere branding himself as a principled conservative. While Pence has not criticized or “broken” with Trump, he has not cowered pathetically, begging for a return to the fold (like Nikki Haley). I have written that Pence has no chance at the GOP nomination in 2024, and I think that still applies to a crowded field without Trump. The combination of multiple acceptable options and the adamant opposition of Trump would likely be fatal to a Pence campaign. But a one-on-one Pence-Trump fight is a different matter entirely.

It’s not, really.

No and no. Incredibly obvious. But if Pence was crazy enough to primary Trump he would get crushed. https://t.co/Y2xKdtIYtd — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 26, 2021

No chance in hell. — Cat Chi (@batsflywest) July 26, 2021

Just here for the ratio. — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) July 26, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Emy Toledo (@EmyToledo) July 26, 2021

This ratio gets popcorn. Dumb headline fishing for clicks again. pic.twitter.com/DTFSqQ3iSq — Activated to elect Democrats #PardonRealityWinner (@ActivatedTo) July 26, 2021

Not a chance he would win. 0% — Evelyn Uyemura (@lostthethread) July 26, 2021

That would be hilarious — I’m that Guy (@HannibalChris) July 26, 2021

You serious? — Tripp Jones (@jonestripp) July 26, 2021

Naughton is kidding himself if he truly believes one-on-one Pence would have any shot at the nomination against Trump. — Tony Del Signore (@Anthony_John824) July 26, 2021

No? Lmao whoever wrote this is on crack — DI₿ACOIN (@allo_diba) July 26, 2021

Comedy hour right here. — Common Sense (@nevrcomplicated) July 26, 2021

I can’t imagine any politician more unpopular than Pence. The only people who dislike him more than Democrats are Republicans. — Judge David Carpenter (@DavidOCarpenter) July 26, 2021

Only with mail in ballots — Enforce the Law (@jeremiah5244) July 26, 2021

To think someone was actually paid to write this hahaha — FBI LEGO INSURRECTIONIST (@john2024miller) July 26, 2021

Now this is great satire. — Frank Lundie (@LundieFrank) July 26, 2021

Naughton concludes: “And if Trump insists on running in spite of sinking polling numbers, the clamor for an alternative may be just too great. In that case, the only real possibility is Mike Pence.”

That is great satire.

