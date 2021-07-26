https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/26/the-i-just-left-the-er-variant-is-multiplying-on-twitter-warning-people-theyre-back-to-getting-crushed-by-covid-19/

It was just a few days ago when a story went viral, sourced to a hospitalist who’d written an “emotional Facebook post” about COVID-positive patients begging her for the vaccine just as they were about to be intubated. That story made the rounds of the media, but a lot of people thought it was a little too on the nose.

ER doctor Sam Ghali tweeted this just a few days ago, and like the Delta variant, it seems to be spreading on Twitter.

I just left the ER. We are officially back to getting crushed by COVID-19. Delta Variant is running rampant and it’s MUCH more transmissible than the original virus. 99% of our ICU admits did NOT receive a vaccine. Virtually ALL of them wish they had. — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) July 22, 2021

Quite a few people just left the ER and every one of them had the same reflection.

Why are so many of you tweeting the same thing word for word? https://t.co/VFNdwZ1yLl pic.twitter.com/NttSprkWZW — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 26, 2021

Sorry, we did not know that they gave all of us the same text.😂 — Leo (@Contraliberal_1) July 26, 2021

Do they get 4 am memos? How does this work? — ClavdiaChauchat2021 (@chauchat2021) July 26, 2021

Because they’re all equally full of shit… — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) July 26, 2021

I thought libs were supposed to own us when it came to the internet. If this is any indication, we are being owned by knuckleheads. — Steve Moyer (@Steven_Moyer) July 26, 2021

It’s a blue check twitter news bulletin — Nucly (@Nucly1) July 26, 2021

When can we expect the dancing Tik Tok videos Doctor? https://t.co/aminkl4g95 — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 23, 2021

They’re choreographing it right now. — Jerred Johnson (@JerredEJohnson) July 23, 2021

If they think it’s bad now, wait until we get closer to mid-terms .🤔 — BZ CZ (@Brian77482278) July 24, 2021

Hospitals are empty — ItsTheCostanza (@ItsTheCostanza) July 23, 2021

When will your claim “we are officially back to getting crushed by COVID-19” be reflected in the data? https://t.co/X3JE4rKzvV pic.twitter.com/h66bD9ld9I — 🇺🇸❤️ Hannah ❤️🇺🇸 (@its_me_hannah_b) July 24, 2021

There are variants spreading around, such as this one by Adam Baldwin:

I just left the ER. We are officially back to getting crushed by UPDOG-19. UPDOG Variant is running rampant and it’s MUCH more transmissible than the original virus. 99% of our ICU admits did NOT receive UPDOG vaccine. Virtually ALL of them wish they had. — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) July 26, 2021

What’s UPDOG? 😄 — Zack Stewart (@Zdstew3) July 26, 2021

Nothing, what’s up with you? — 82Brew (@rodgers_jeff) July 26, 2021

With the SNEW variant close behind. — Jim Wiseman (@FoothillsLife) July 26, 2021

This is serious. I checked under the microscope and UPDOG is clearly not something that we should take lightly. pic.twitter.com/04G4UEsw0U — Jake Donnelly (@JakeDonnelly31) July 26, 2021

If you aren’t laughing at this you probably receive the covid anal swab test daily. — YourMom (@FreedomRIP2020) July 26, 2021

I’ve seen this identical post all over the place…so the Twitter variant is taking its toll… — Patrick the other Morrissey (@P_NMI_Morrissey) July 26, 2021

We are officially being crushed by it.

This. This why I love you. — Don Gill (@dgill1972) July 26, 2021

