It was just a few days ago when a story went viral, sourced to a hospitalist who’d written an “emotional Facebook post” about COVID-positive patients begging her for the vaccine just as they were about to be intubated. That story made the rounds of the media, but a lot of people thought it was a little too on the nose.

ER doctor Sam Ghali tweeted this just a few days ago, and like the Delta variant, it seems to be spreading on Twitter.

Quite a few people just left the ER and every one of them had the same reflection.

There are variants spreading around, such as this one by Adam Baldwin:

We are officially being crushed by it.

