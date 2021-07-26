https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/26/the-i-just-left-the-er-variant-is-multiplying-on-twitter-warning-people-theyre-back-to-getting-crushed-by-covid-19/
It was just a few days ago when a story went viral, sourced to a hospitalist who’d written an “emotional Facebook post” about COVID-positive patients begging her for the vaccine just as they were about to be intubated. That story made the rounds of the media, but a lot of people thought it was a little too on the nose.
ER doctor Sam Ghali tweeted this just a few days ago, and like the Delta variant, it seems to be spreading on Twitter.
I just left the ER.
We are officially back to getting crushed by COVID-19.
Delta Variant is running rampant and it’s MUCH more transmissible than the original virus.
99% of our ICU admits did NOT receive a vaccine.
Virtually ALL of them wish they had.
— Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) July 22, 2021
Quite a few people just left the ER and every one of them had the same reflection.
Why are so many of you tweeting the same thing word for word? https://t.co/VFNdwZ1yLl pic.twitter.com/NttSprkWZW
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 26, 2021
— Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) July 26, 2021
Sorry, we did not know that they gave all of us the same text.😂
— Leo (@Contraliberal_1) July 26, 2021
Do they get 4 am memos? How does this work?
— ClavdiaChauchat2021 (@chauchat2021) July 26, 2021
Because they’re all equally full of shit…
— BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) July 26, 2021
I thought libs were supposed to own us when it came to the internet.
If this is any indication, we are being owned by knuckleheads.
— Steve Moyer (@Steven_Moyer) July 26, 2021
It’s a blue check twitter news bulletin
— Nucly (@Nucly1) July 26, 2021
When can we expect the dancing Tik Tok videos Doctor? https://t.co/aminkl4g95
— Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 23, 2021
They’re choreographing it right now.
— Jerred Johnson (@JerredEJohnson) July 23, 2021
If they think it’s bad now, wait until we get closer to mid-terms .🤔
— BZ CZ (@Brian77482278) July 24, 2021
Hospitals are empty
— ItsTheCostanza (@ItsTheCostanza) July 23, 2021
When will your claim “we are officially back to getting crushed by COVID-19” be reflected in the data? https://t.co/X3JE4rKzvV pic.twitter.com/h66bD9ld9I
— 🇺🇸❤️ Hannah ❤️🇺🇸 (@its_me_hannah_b) July 24, 2021
There are variants spreading around, such as this one by Adam Baldwin:
I just left the ER.
We are officially back to getting crushed by UPDOG-19.
UPDOG Variant is running rampant and it’s MUCH more transmissible than the original virus.
99% of our ICU admits did NOT receive UPDOG vaccine.
Virtually ALL of them wish they had.
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) July 26, 2021
What’s UPDOG? 😄
— Zack Stewart (@Zdstew3) July 26, 2021
Nothing, what’s up with you?
— 82Brew (@rodgers_jeff) July 26, 2021
What’s UPDOG? pic.twitter.com/g8q5lyYxLU
— Zack Butler (@MrZackButler) July 26, 2021
With the SNEW variant close behind.
— Jim Wiseman (@FoothillsLife) July 26, 2021
What’s SNEW?
— Morgan (@Morgtician) July 26, 2021
This is serious.
I checked under the microscope and UPDOG is clearly not something that we should take lightly. pic.twitter.com/04G4UEsw0U
— Jake Donnelly (@JakeDonnelly31) July 26, 2021
— Lisa Ferguson (@lisahoof) July 26, 2021
If you aren’t laughing at this you probably receive the covid anal swab test daily.
— YourMom (@FreedomRIP2020) July 26, 2021
I’ve seen this identical post all over the place…so the Twitter variant is taking its toll…
— Patrick the other Morrissey (@P_NMI_Morrissey) July 26, 2021
We are officially being crushed by it.
This.
This why I love you.
— Don Gill (@dgill1972) July 26, 2021
Related:
Doctor writes in ’emotional Facebook post’ about dying COVID patients begging her for the vaccine https://t.co/P86LL42xBm
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 22, 2021