https://noqreport.com/2021/07/26/the-most-oppressed-group-in-china-ignored-by-the-media/

The first time I visited China in 1995, throngs of Falun Gong practitioners would be practicing meditation and flowing Qi Gong movements in parks, squares, and university campuses every morning. When I returned in the early 2000s, they were absent. The change speaks volumes of the phenomenal rise — and barbarous putting down by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) — of a movement drawing on Taoism and Buddhism and having deep resonance with ordinary Chinese.

The largely unreported story of Falun Gong is one of persecution, enslavement, torture, and rape orchestrated by the CCP. Since 2000, Falun Gong adherents have also been subjected to forced organ-harvesting to feed China’s multi-billion-dollar transplant industry, documented in great detail in the report Bloody Harvest/The Slaughter . But for The Epoch Times and some small media outlets, no one would have known of the horrific oppression of this harmless group, for the mainstream media have ignored it completely.

The Falun Gong movement began in China in 1992, at a time when Qi Gong — which combines Buddhist meditation and tenets of truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance with Taoist ideas and martial arts–based flow exercises — had gained popularity for its health benefits and spiritual engagement. Informal […]