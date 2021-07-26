http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/UrOWnOruO_w/the-telos-of-leftist-racial-ideology.php

When I first saw the letter reproduced here from something called “Dallas Justice Now,” calling on wealthy whites living in the affluent Highland Park neighborhood of Dallas not to have their kids apply to elite colleges so that there would be more room for minority applicants, I assumed that it was a satire or a hoax.

But it turns out to be authentic. And there’s actually much to recommend this if you think about it for a moment: what Dallas Justice Now is doing is calling out the smug virtue-signaling of liberal “white allies” and demanding that they put their money (and their children’s futures) where their mouth is.

Here’s the text of DJN’s “College Pledge”:

To Our White Allies: Talk is not enough. Commit yourself towards taking action and making sacrifices to correct centuries of injustice. Open up spaces for Black and LatinX communities by refusing to send your kids to Ivy League and US News & World Report Top 50 schools and encourage friends, neighbors, and family members to do the same. Imagine if those hundreds of thousands of spots at these institutions were occupied only by marginalized communities. Imagine the opportunities. We can achieve true equity within our lifetimes but only if white folks are willing to sacrifice their privileges. The Dallas Justice NOW College Pledge: As a white person with privilege both from my whiteness and my neighborhood I recognize the need to make sacrifices for the purpose of correcting hundreds of years of murder, slavery, discrimination, and lack of educational and economic opportunities perpetrated upon people of color. I understand that access to top schools is a key component in economic and social advancement. Therefore, I commit that my children will not apply to or attend any Ivy League School or US News & World Report Top 50 School so that position at that school is available for people of color to help correct historical wrongs. If I do not have children under 18 then I will commit to encouraging my white privileged friends, neighbors, and family members with children to sign the pledge and holding them accountable until they do so. Have you been asked to take the pledge? Don’t be a racist hypocrite. Sign the pledge today!

Sincerely, Dallas Justice NOW Please note Dallas Justice Now will be publicly announcing the names of those who have and have not signed the pledge.

The threat at the end is a nice touch. If you don’t sign, you what will happen next: you’ll be branded with the scarlet R-word.

The benefit of this letter is that it makes explicit what the CRT advocates try to obfuscate, which is that their ultimate aim is radical redistributionism, if not some kind of retribution (but call it “reparations”). In which case I think we should encourage more of this kind of direct, tangible challenge to smug white liberals. It will be fun to watch wealth white liberal elites squirm as they struggle to say “no” to these demands while maintaining their fierce loyalty to supporting “diversity, equity, and inclusion.” I’d like to see “Marin Justice Now” demand that liberal, white, and super-rich Marin County expand their housing opportunities to “underrepresented” groups.

Why stop here? I think the climatistas should get in on the act and demand that Marin County homeowners all remove their gas-powered Wolf and Viking ranges in their fancy kitchens, and go all-electric (from solar and wind power only of course) immediately, because we have a “climate crisis” don’t you know. It’s a small sacrificed compared to keeping your kids away from Harvard in the cause of BIPOC justice.

P.S. I call on the faculties of Harvard, Yale, Princeton, etc., to endorse the Dallas Justice Now pledge.

