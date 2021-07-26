https://noqreport.com/2021/07/26/the-white-house-just-made-an-odd-decision-about-travel-restrictions-to-the-u-s/
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced Monday the Biden Administration is extending travel restrictions at official ports of entry into the United States. #BREAKING : White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announces the U.S. will maintain all travel restrictions and NOT be lifting any of them anytime soon because of the Delta variant.
The Biden administration is continuing its policy of family separations #LoveIsNotTourism pic.twitter.com/cuOy6ZRsRR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2021 Meanwhile, apprehensions of illegal immigrants at the border have hit new records. In Texas, 20,000 illegal immigrants were taken into custody last week alone. Cases of Wuhan coronavirus have spiked by 900 percent as the Biden administration continues to put foreign nationals on buses and planes to cities across the country. Wow. 20,000 apprehensions in *one week* down in the Rio Grande Valley sector. That’s the capacity of STAPLES Center.
This is not seasonal migration, it is not slowing down in the heat, and there is no “extreme progress” being made, as the administration has claimed. https://t.co/3QEVjIynDj — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 25, 2021 Unless, of course, you’re crossing the Rio Grande. Insane how the Biden Admin thinks people don’t recognize the two different […]
