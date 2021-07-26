https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/26/this-is-fine-jen-psaki-reiterates-whs-policy-of-withholding-information-about-new-covid19-cases-from-the-general-public-video/

Late last week, Jen Psaki demanded to know why the public might need information on breakthrough COVID19 cases at the White House.

A reporter asked Circle-Back-Psaki to release the number of break-through COVID cases in the White House. REPORTER: “Are you trying to hide something?” JEN: “Why do you need to have that information?” REPORTER: “For the case of transparency, the interest of the public…” pic.twitter.com/v3nHJ4fuoM — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 23, 2021

After having the weekend to think about why withholding that kind of information might pose a problem, it seems that Psaki and the Biden administration’s original position hasn’t changed:

Why does Jen Psaki refuse to be transparent about breakthrough COVID cases in the White House? pic.twitter.com/EuaW4BGrbz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2021

Reporter: “Has the White House had any additional staff test positive for COVID?” Psaki says they will only reveal infections if the staffer was in “close proximity to the four principals” pic.twitter.com/zlSznrh3qw — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) July 26, 2021

Excuse us?

NBC News Digital’s @spettypi tried to ask Jen Psaki about whether the White House has had any additional Covid cases, but Psaki reiterated that the American public doesn’t deserve to know that information unless they have “close contact” with the top four people in the building. pic.twitter.com/xQnozIUImo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2021

Ah.

Weird way to say additional White House staff tested positive https://t.co/jmbtJg0t1M — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 26, 2021

So that’s a yes got it — PunishedRippler (@PunishedRippler) July 26, 2021

That’s a YES — scody smalls (@s_codysmalls) July 26, 2021

In other words, yes. — Robert Schrader (@schraderism) July 26, 2021

What other conclusion can we draw when the White House is being so secretive about this?

So refreshingly transparent. https://t.co/oID02OCyKF — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) July 26, 2021

Super transparent. We should really trust this administration. LOL — Mike honcho (@JoaoCravo7) July 26, 2021

“Most transparent admin ever” 🙄 — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) July 26, 2021

Enough to make you sick.

This is getting ridiculous https://t.co/9TyuvskNtO — William Buckskin (@will_buckskin) July 26, 2021

Without a doubt.

(How very refreshing.)



