We usually count on Drew Holden to draw up these threads and Libs of Tik Tok to show us some of the most insane videos people have posted, publically, on purpose. But on Monday, Libs of Tik Tok pulled the receipts of all the media outlets that reported that Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020 didn’t spread the coronavirus, but the storming of the U.S. Capitol was a superspreader event. Remember when Rep. Ayanna Pressley said the unmasked members of Congress she was sheltering with on January 6 were guilty of chemical warfare?

“Coronavirus cases are increasing, but Black Lives Matter protests may not be to blame. Here’s why.” Also, “The attack on the Capitol may have also been a superspreader event.”

“Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol will likely be a ‘surge event’ for the coronavirus.”

“Don’t blame Black Lives Matter protests for the spike in coronavirus cases across the U.S.”

We remember the medical community saying that protesting during the pandemic was a good thing because racism is a public health emergency.

“Protests probably didn’t lead to coronavirus spikes, but it’s hard to for sure.” Also, “Storming of Capitol was textbook potential superspreader event, experts say.”

“CDC warns of ‘surge event’ from Capitol riots.”

COVID sunk its claws deeper into Washington when those runaway Democrats from Texas started infecting aides in the White House.

