https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/564963-trump-jr-inches-past-desantis-as-most-popular-gop-figure-in-new-poll-axios

A new poll shows Donald Trump Jr. and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisConflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion Fauci ‘heartened’ to see top Republicans encouraging vaccinations Will Pence primary Trump — and win? MORE topping other GOP figures in a survey measuring the popularity of key Republicans.

The poll from Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, first obtained by Axios, shows former President Trump Donald TrumpRonny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign McCarthy: Pelosi appointing members of Jan. 6 panel who share ‘pre-conceived narrative’ Kinzinger denounces ‘lies and conspiracy theories’ while accepting spot on Jan. 6 panel MORE‘s eldest son as the most popular of the GOP figures in the poll, followed closely by DeSantis.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyMcCarthy: Pelosi appointing members of Jan. 6 panel who share ‘pre-conceived narrative’ Kinzinger denounces ‘lies and conspiracy theories’ while accepting spot on Jan. 6 panel Pelosi taps Kinzinger to serve on Jan. 6 panel MORE (R-Calif.) came in third, followed by Reps. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzLawmakers introduce bipartisan Free Britney Act Performance or performance art? A question for voters in 2022 (and 2024) Six takeaways: What the FEC reports tell us about the midterm elections MORE (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida MORE (R-Ga.). All three scored more favorably than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGrassley pressured to run as Democrats set sights on Iowa House Democrats grow frustrated as they feel ignored by Senate Democrats question GOP shift on vaccines MORE (R-Ky.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyMcCarthy: Pelosi appointing members of Jan. 6 panel who share ‘pre-conceived narrative’ Kinzinger denounces ‘lies and conspiracy theories’ while accepting spot on Jan. 6 panel Pelosi taps Kinzinger to serve on Jan. 6 panel MORE (Wyo.) — who was stripped of her GOP leadership role earlier this year for speaking out against former President Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — scored negatively among the 800 Republicans polled.

All eyes are on any GOP front-runners who might emerge in 2024 should the former president opt to not run for another term. DeSantis and Trump Jr. are among those who have been eyed as potential candidates.

“We found Mitch McConnell’s image has significantly improved since February, while Kevin McCarthy’s has remained consistent but positive,” Tony Fabrizio said in a statement to Axios about the poll. “Liz Cheney is incredibly unpopular, while Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene have positive images but are largely undefined and driven by the far right of the party.”

“Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, Jr. are well-known and very well-liked by most Republicans, doing best among President Trump’s biggest supporters,” he added.

The poll was conducted among 800 GOP voters between July 6 and July 8, 2021. The poll has a margin of error of 3.46 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

