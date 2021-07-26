https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-speaks-like-it-or-not-were-becoming-a-communist-country-we-are-beyond-socialism/

The 45th President of the United States addressed the Turning Point Action Convention over the weekend when he weighed-in on the Democratic Party’s platform for the country; saying America is quickly “becoming communist.”

“Like it or not, we are becoming a communist country. That’s what’s happening. We are beyond socialism. When you have no press, when you have no press that you can talk to, that’s how a communist country begins. They have no press,” said the former President.

“We have no voice. I only have a voice because I get great ratings. Great ratings are ultimately very important,” he added. “If the Democrats get some of the things they want passed, including infrastructure, it will get even worse. What they’re asking for is incredible. The Green New Deal is going to destroy our country.”

Former President Trump: “Like it or not, we are becoming a communist country… we are beyond socialism.” pic.twitter.com/zA3Xxf1jdK — The Hill (@thehill) July 25, 2021

“But you know, you have the witch hunt. Remember the great witch hunt and the impeachment hoax number one and impeachment hoax number two. And it shows you how the Republicans can really stick together. We have great Republicans. You have Jim Jordan. I’m going to get in trouble, but you have Jim Jordan and Devin. And by the way, you have three of them here tonight. These guys I’m going to… I hope you love them all because those three are fighters,” concluded the former President.

Watch Trump’s comments above.

BIDEN on ???: ‘You Know… The Rapidly Rising, uh, um, In With uh… I Don’t Know… posted by Hannity Staff – 6.15.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; launching an incoherent rant about something “rapidly rising” before admitting “I don’t know.” “You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh,” Biden told reporters. Joe Biden brain freeze: “You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh” pic.twitter.com/hpDOqUvaO8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2020 Watch the bizarre moment above. BIDEN on ???: ‘What Kind of Country Are We Going to Be with 4 More Years of George??’ posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled basement campaign over the weekend; apparently warning the country of the dangers posed by “four more years” of “George.” “What kind of country are we going to be?” asked Biden alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden. “Four more years of George, uh, he uh, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where that if Trump is gets elected we’re going to be in a different world!” WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020 Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

