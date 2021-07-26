https://thepostmillennial.com/trump-urges-gop-to-say-no-to-infrastructure-deal?utm_campaign=64469



Former President Donald Trump issued a warning to Senate Republicans on Monday, urging them not to go along with the Biden administration’s massive infrastructure spending bill, valued at something around $3.5 trillion.

“Senate Republicans are being absolutely savaged by Democrats on the so-called ‘bipartisan’ infrastructure bill,” Trump wrote in a statement issued by the Save America PAC.

“Mitch McConnell and his small group of RINOs wants nothing more than to get a deal done at any cost to prove that he can work with the Radical Left Democrats.

“It is so important to him that he is agreeing to almost anything. Don’t do the infrastructure deal,” Trump advised, “wait until after we get proper election results in 2022 or otherwise, and regain a strong negotiating stance. Republicans, don’t let the Radical Left play you for weak fools and losers!”

A deal was reached between Senate Republicans and the administration, with Biden saying “One of the things that we agreed on infrastructure, we made serious compromises on both ends, there is, they’ll give you the numbers. But we did not, they did not, and I understand their position, Republicans and this group did not want to go along with many of my family plan issues, the child care tax credits, the human infrastructure that I talk about.”

He was joined in June by GOP Senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio and Mitt Romney of Utah, as well as Democrat Senators Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jon Tester of Montana and Mark Warner of Virginia.

“And we’ll see what happens in a reconciliation bill and the budget process, if that, we get some compromise there, and if we can’t see if I can attract all the Democrats to a position that is there, but they’re gonna move in a dual track, and that’s all I’ll say,” Biden continued.

However, since that time, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that the House would not take up the drafting of a spending bill if there weren’t assurances from the Senate that the bill would be considered. This has left Majority Leader Chuck Schumer trying to get a favorable vote in the Senate before a bill has been drafted.

Essentially, this leaves the GOP being asked to vote for a huge spending bill without having read it, because it has not been written, while knowing full well that an additional bill will then be floated to spend even more money on infrastructure costs without knowing what those costs will be.

The $3.5 trillion bill, however, does not need Republican support in order to become law. The legislation can be passed using reconciliation, and could be passed with a simple majority of Democrats, who control both chambers of congress.





