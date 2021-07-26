https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trumps-message-to-nancy-pelosi/

January 6th commission begins tomorrow — Thoughts from Jim Jordan

NEW! President Donald J. Trump gives Nancy Pelosi some suggestions for what to look into on Jan. 6, starting with, investigating herself! pic.twitter.com/TYuFW3fPcC — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 27, 2021

“Nancy Pelosi is spending a great deal of time, effort, and money on the formulation of a Fake and highly partisan January 6 Committee to ask, “what happened?”

Will Nancy investigate herself and those on Capitol Hill who didn’t want additional protection, including more police and National Guard, despite the large crowd of people that everyone knew was coming?

Will Nancy and her Committee study the massive Voter Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election, particularly in swing states, that was the reason hundreds of thousands of people came pouring into Washington and, therefore, must be a big factor in the final Committee Report? Now would be a very good time to study the large scale Voter Fraud in our Presidential Election.

Will Nancy release the thousands of hours of tapes so we can see the extent to which ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter played a role, while also revealing “who killed Ashli Babbitt?” A real and thorough investigation of this must be done—and what about all of the violence, murders, riots, and fires that took place in Democrat run cities throughout the United States by ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter, with virtually no consequence for this death and destruction?

Will Nancy look into the vicious partisan investigations of Conservatives and Republicans that are taking place by prosecutors all over the Country? The five-year investigation of me, and all that so many have been through, including the fake Russia Russia Russia charge, and including the local Democrat-controlled New York prosecutors who work around the clock to get President Donald Trump, while murderers, drug dealers, and human traffickers go free!”

