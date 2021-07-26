https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-rescue-trapped-infant-car-crash

Two New York police officers are being hailed as heroes after dramatically rescuing a baby who was trapped underneath a vehicle.

What are the details?

Video surveillance captured the moment a mother and her young child were crossing a New York City street when an out-of-control driver swerved toward them and struck the two.

Video showed the woman and her child flying up onto the hood of the vehicle as it slammed into a what appeared to be barbershop storefront.

Body camera footage from the two officers —

identified as Officer Rocco Fusco and Officer Paul Samoyedy, who were next door grabbing breakfast from a bagel shop — then showed the dramatic rescue.

In the video, one person can be heard shouting, “We got a baby under the vehicle!” as a child is heard crying and the woman, screaming.

Another person can be heard shouting, “Grab the baby, grab the baby!”

With the help of bystanders, the officers are able to lift the vehicle off the ground and grab the baby from underneath the vehicle.

The Yonkers Police Department says that the child and mother suffered “significant injuries” but are in stable condition.

Police Commissioner John Mueller added that the woman, who remains unnamed at the time of this reporting, suffered compound leg fractures, and the baby sustained a fractured skull.

What else?

On Sunday,

NBC News reported that the mother and child were “doing extremely well.”

Authorities arrested the driver, identified as 43-year-old David Poncurak, on DWI charges. He also faces charges of second-degree vehicular assault.

WNYW-TV

reported that the vehicle came to a rest so far inside the building that it wasn’t visible from a helicopter until crews extracted the vehicle and removed it from the premises via a flatbed truck.

Of the accident, Fusco said, “It’s honestly a miracle that both of them survived — very strong mom and an even stronger little infant.”







Yonkers Officers Rescue Mom and Baby



www.youtube.com



