A few days ago the Cleveland Indians announced, in a video narrated by Tom Hanks, that the team’s name would be changed to the “Guardians.” But now there might be a bit of a speedbump on the road to the name change:

There’s already a #Guardians team in town, a roller derby club, leading people to ask whether the #Indians have done their homework.https://t.co/rbUTW7TWN6 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 26, 2021

Did the Cleveland Guardians also forget to check Instagram? This roller derby league stands to make a lot of money if it plays this right. https://t.co/srejzGFJOX pic.twitter.com/P8nrLD5BTc — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 25, 2021

The roller derby team also owns https://t.co/DvIG5NIXbP. https://t.co/E4rGfejRgj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 25, 2021

As of today, ClevelandGuardians.com directs here:

Looks like the Cleveland baseball team ownership has a deal to make, unless a similar option is available.

Owning the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team and knowing you’re about to get a blank check 🤑pic.twitter.com/MohddkDTHd — Dan Lust 🎙 (@SportsLawLust) July 26, 2021

LOL.

How much will the roller derby Cleveland Guardians demand that the baseball Cleveland Guardians pay for https://t.co/YaUC3oKize and all Guardians social media accounts? — Dan Lust 🎙 (@SportsLawLust) July 26, 2021

Should have gone with Cleveland Baseball Team. — Surya (@Hoju89) July 26, 2021

An awesomely Cleveland move. — El KaBong (@gim357) July 26, 2021

Stay tuned!

