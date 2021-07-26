https://www.theepochtimes.com/united-airlines-flight-evacuated-after-teen-uses-airdrop-to-prank-other-passengers_3919094.html

A U.S. passenger plane was evacuated moments before taking off in California after a teenager sent a picture of an airsoft gun to other passengers traveling with the airline, according to reports.

The teenager sent the unbefitting photo via Apple’s wireless communication service AirDrop—a featured service that allows either iOS and macOS users to transfer content via wireless internet or Bluetooth, KNTV-TV reported.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the picture of the representational-looking gun was not taken on the airplane or on the day of the flight’s departure. The toy gun was not in the teens’ possession upon a search and it also reportedly didn’t belong to him.

The July 22 incident happened on a United Airlines flight that was bound for Orlando shortly before the plane’s crew was done with preparing and getting ready to depart from the gate of San Francisco International Airport.

According to United spokesperson Doug Yakel, all passengers were forced to leave the flight after several complaints from worried passengers who received the photos. Employees did another security sweep of the plane and everyone was also required to get screened again before re-boarding.

The teen accused of sending the picture was not allowed back onto the plane.

“United flight 2167 departing from San Francisco to Orlando was delayed due to a security issue involving a customer on board,” United Airlines said in an emailed statement to Fox News.

“Law enforcement officials were notified and our teams are working with them to review this matter. As a precaution, all customers deplaned and were rescreened before the flight departed.”

Authorities haven’t released any additional details if the teenager will face any criminal penalties for the prank.

From NTD News

