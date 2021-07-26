https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/25/unrestricted-mass-border-invasion-continues-report-1-million-illegal-entries-in-june-with-20000-in-rio-grand-valley-sector-last-week-alone/

The head for the Rio Grand Valle(RGV) sector of the U.S. Border Patrol, Brian Hastings, sent an alarming tweet message earlier today.

According to Hastings: “It’s the hottest part of the summer and apprehensions are skyrocketing! USBP Apprehensions surpassed the 1-million milestone in June. NOW- this week alone – #RGV has apprehended more than 20K illegally present migrants.”

One million illegal aliens walk into the country while Joe Biden claims to be concerned about the spread of COVID-19?

Think about it….

Press Releases from U.S.CBP Available Here

