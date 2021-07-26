https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/us-olympic-gymnastics-star-simone-biles-withdraws-womens-team-event-apparent-foot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Simone Biles, the United States’ top gymnast, on Tuesday withdrew from women’s gymnastics team event, according to several news reports.

She withdrew from the team final at the Tokyo Olympic games after apparently sustaining a foot injury. She left the floor to be attended to by a trainer, then returned with a heavily strapped foot, according to CNN.

She sat on the sidelines in a track suit as the teams warmed up for the uneven bars event.

Biles four gold medals won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.