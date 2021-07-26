https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/breaking-ex-california-senator-barbara-boxer-assaulted-robbed-in-oakland/

Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland, California Monday.

“Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland,” Boxer’s representative wrote on Twitter. “The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.”

Breaking911.com reports the suspect remains at large. The Oakland Police Department is offering a reward of up to $2,000 leading for an arrest in this case.

