A mugger beat a 68-year-old man senseless in broad daylight on a New York City sidewalk Saturday — and police sources told the New York Post the beatdown commenced after the victim refused to give up his belongings.

What are the details?

The suspect approached the victim — who was riding a Citi Bike — at 9:05 a.m. on Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street in Brooklyn, the Post reported.

Police sources told the paper the suspect patted the victim’s pocket and demanded property from him.

But police sources told the Post the elderly man refused — and that’s when the brutal beatdown began.

Surveillance video captured the attacker — dressed in a gray hoodie and gray pants with a white mask — pummeling the victim with lefts and rights against the side of a building.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @NYPDtips

At one point the victim’s glasses fly off his face:

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @NYPDtips

Within seconds, the attacker knocks the victim to the sidewalk and continues delivering blows with his fists and stomps on him for good measure.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @NYPDtips

As the thoroughly beaten victim is nearly motionless, the attacker tosses his body around like a rag doll — at one point the back of the victim’s head slams upon the ground.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @NYPDtips

The perp rolls the victim over and rifles through his pockets. Then the clip ends.

Police said the attacker took a cellphone and silver necklace from the victim, the Post reported. Then the perp fled west on Pitkin Avenue, the paper said, citing police souces.

The victim suffered a broken wrist and nose, the NYPD added.

Leftist doubts it was a straight-up mugging

It likely will come as no surprise that a leftist has doubts it was a straight-up mugging.

“It’s hard to believe that the guy in the hoodie just walked up to him and started robbing him,” the commenter offered in response to the NYPD tweet, adding “friendly reminder that we don’t know WHAT was said prior to the attack we’re witnessing.”

The same user added, “I’ve seen enough videos on the internet of people hurling racial epithets at strangers that led to this type of violence.. I can’t say for sure, but [I] highly doubt this incident went un-agitated.”

Other users soundly eviscerated the commenter in short order.

What did a police union have to say?

The Post said a police union indicated the beating shows that criminals now control the streets due to recent NYC laws.

“These are NYC streets! What used to be the safest big city sent back to the days of high crime due to failed laws that allow no consequences and embolden criminals,” the Detectives’ Endowment Association tweeted. “Politicians in Albany and City Hall need to step up now to fix their mistakes and keep New Yorkers safe.”

