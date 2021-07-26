https://www.oann.com/futures-fall-as-regulatory-woes-hammer-chinese-stocks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=futures-fall-as-regulatory-woes-hammer-chinese-stocks



FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

July 26, 2021

(Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes fell from record highs on Monday as locally listed Chinese firms tumbled on tighter regulations in the mainland, marking a poor start to a week packed with technology earnings and a Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.69 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 35,055.86.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.21 points, or 0.05%, at 4,409.58, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.96 points, or 0.11%, to 14,821.03 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

