https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-critical-race-theory

On “The Rubin Report” Monday, BlazeTV host Dave Rubin talks about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) unbelievable explanation for why Republicans are fighting anti-racism and critical race theory in education.

Dave shared a clip of Ocasio-Cortez talking to CNN’s Don Lemon about what she believes is the real reason Republicans are fighting critical race theory in K-12 education.

“Why don’t Republicans want their kids to know the tradition of anti-racism in the United States? Why are Republicans trying to ban books in this country? Why are Republicans trying to ban speech? Why are they trying to fire certain professors? Why are they attacking the core roots of history in this country that strays anything beyond what two already know?” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“In fact, you have folks like Kevin McCarthy making statements that sound like he’s never even read Martin Luther King in his life, trying to ban books that actually talk about the history of the civil rights movement and institutional racism of the United States. So, why don’t Republicans want us to learn how to not be racist? Why don’t Republicans want kids to know how to not be racist?” she continued.

“Everything she just said there is a lie. Top to bottom, every single thing she said there was a lie,” Dave said, reacting to the video the clip.

“Everyone knows schools teach about racism. Schools teach about slavery,” he continued. “Schools for the most part give an honest assessment of the history of America. Did any of you not learn about the Civil War? Did you not learn about slavery? Did you not learn about [native] Americans being here before the founding of the United States? Of course we learn all of these things.”

“She also said Kevin McCarthy wants to ban books,” Dave added. “I had Kevin McCarthy in here for an hour long, completely uncensored interview, and he made it very clear I could ask him about anything I wanted and we don’t edit when we do interviews. Nothing about banning books came up. They’re trying to get critical race theory — which is race essentialism, it is to teach children to be racists, to endlessly judge everyone on the color of their skin — they’re trying to get that out of schools. But he’s not trying to ban books.”

“I have no doubt though that AOC would like to ban some books,” Dave said. “And who are the very people trying to ban books? Whether it’s Abigail Shrier’s book on young girls transitioning to become boys that people keep trying to kick off Amazon … these are the people who want to do all those things. So this is one of those cases where … every single thing AOC said there was a lie, and much more of it is applicable to her and the progressives than anyone on the conservative side.”

