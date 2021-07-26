https://noqreport.com/2021/07/26/watch-hero-cops-lift-car-to-save-baby-trapped-underneath/

WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you listen, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

A pair of New York police officers are being celebrated as heroes for saving a baby girl trapped under a car that crashed into a building.

The shocking footage released by the Yonkers Police Department shows a vehicle plow into a parked car before running into a mother and daughter, then crashing into a building around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Click here to get Caleb’s FREE positive story updates in your inbox!

Officers Fusco and Samoyedny were in a nearby bagel shop and immediately jumped into action.

“We got a baby under the vehicle,” Samoyedny says as he enters the chaotic scene, while Officer Fusco and bystanders attempt to lift the crashed car.“Grab the baby, grab the baby,” Fusco said.Samoyedny picks up the child. “I got the baby,” he says, as he lifts the tot who was wearing a Minnie Mouse dress and crying.The mother, 36, sustained a serious femur fracture and […]