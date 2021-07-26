https://justthenews.com/government/congress/watch-live-first-hearing-houses-select-committee-investigate-jan-6-attack-us?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The first hearing of the House’s Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6th Attack on United States Capitol is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. ET.

https://january6th.house.gov/news/watch-live

The hearing is expected to begin with testimony from four police officers – two from the U.S. Capitol police force, and two D.C. officers – who were on duty on Jan. 6.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

