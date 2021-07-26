https://noqreport.com/2021/07/26/watch-psaki-says-biden-continues-to-support-speaker-pelosis-leadership-of-jan-6-committee/

White House press secretary Psaki said that President Joe Biden “continues to support Speaker Pelosi’s leadership” of the Jan. 6 select committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 federal breach of the Capitol is slated to meet for the first time on Tuesday.

A reporter asked Psaki at the White House press conference Monday if the president plans to watch the initial meeting and what his expectations are.

Psaki said that Biden has called for “a full and independent investigation of the events of Jan. 6” and that the president “continues to support Speaker Pelosi’s leadership of that work, including her decision to appoint Republican members who are similarly committed to this objective.”

Over the weekend, Pelosi appointed Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) to j oin fellow anti-Trump critic Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on the Jan. 6 select committee.

Kinzinger, one of 10 House Republicans who voted for the former president’s second impeachment, and Cheney, who was ousted from House GOP leadership , are the only Republicans to sit on the panel, which was designed to be bipartisan.

She said that in Biden’s view, tomorrow’s meeting will be “an opportunity to hear first-hand from the men and women in […]