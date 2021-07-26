https://www.dailywire.com/news/wh-keeps-pandemic-travel-restrictions-wont-answer-if-biden-wants-restrictions-on-unvaccinated-people

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during Monday’s White House press briefing that the Biden administration would leave existing travel restrictions in place because of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“Given where we are today, and I think you’ve seen this and those of you who have asked, we’ve confirmed this for with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point for a few reasons,” she said. “The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading both here and around the world. Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear likely to continue in the weeks ahead.”

Psaki further noted that the CDC “just advised Americans against travel to the United Kingdom this past Monday given the surge in cases” and that “they will evaluate and make recommendations based on health data.”

#BREAKING: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announces the U.S. will maintain all travel restrictions and NOT be lifting any of them anytime soon because of the Delta variant. The Biden administration is continuing its policy of family separations #LoveIsNotTourism pic.twitter.com/cuOy6ZRsRR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2021

When asked a follow-up question from a reporter about whether the administration was talking about requiring vaccinated people to wear masks again, something that was suggested on Sunday by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Psaki appeared to suggest that that was something that was being considered, saying that “there, of course, is an active discussion about a range of steps that can be taken.”

Jen Psaki: There is an “active discussion” to reinstate mask mandate on fully vaccinated Americans pic.twitter.com/CdpzEWAwYq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2021

Psaki refused to answer a question about whether Democrat President Joe Biden believes that there should be restrictions placed on unvaccinated people, saying that the president “believes we should be guided by the science.”

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asks Jen Psaki if unvaccinated Americans should face penalties and be singled out as not able to live the same lives as the vaccinated: “Does the President favor restrictions for unvaccinated people when it comes to restaurants, museums, concerts?” pic.twitter.com/ubgMedQV2Z — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

