https://www.dailywire.com/news/wh-keeps-pandemic-travel-restrictions-wont-answer-if-biden-wants-restrictions-on-unvaccinated-people

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during Monday’s White House press briefing that the Biden administration would leave existing travel restrictions in place because of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“Given where we are today, and I think you’ve seen this and those of you who have asked, we’ve confirmed this for with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point for a few reasons,” she said. “The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading both here and around the world. Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear likely to continue in the weeks ahead.”

Psaki further noted that the CDC “just advised Americans against travel to the United Kingdom this past Monday given the surge in cases” and that “they will evaluate and make recommendations based on health data.”

When asked a follow-up question from a reporter about whether the administration was talking about requiring vaccinated people to wear masks again, something that was suggested on Sunday by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Psaki appeared to suggest that that was something that was being considered, saying that “there, of course, is an active discussion about a range of steps that can be taken.”

Psaki refused to answer a question about whether Democrat President Joe Biden believes that there should be restrictions placed on unvaccinated people, saying that the president “believes we should be guided by the science.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...