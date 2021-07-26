https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/07/26/wokeness-hits-home-blm-group-demands-parents-pledge-to-hold-back-their-kids-education-n1464685

As the scourge of “woke” social justice ideology spreads across the nation, most Americans seem ambivalent. What does it matter to them if Major League Baseball moves the All-Star Game out of Atlanta? They still get to watch it. What does it matter if Disney and Coke subject employees to trainings about being “less white”? That’s somebody else’s problem.

Yet parents in Dallas just got a wake-up call. The local Black Lives Matter group Dallas Justice Now launched a new campaign, urging white parents in wealthy Highland Park to sign a pledge to keep their children back from America’s top colleges — in the name of “equity.” The organization’s letter to parents lays on the guilt thick.

“We are writing to you because we understand you are white and live within the Highland Park Independent School District and thus benefit from the enormous privileges taken at the expense of communities of color,” Dallas Justice Now writes to parents in the area. “You live in the whitest and wealthiest neighborhood in Dallas. Whether you know it or not, you earned or inherited your money through oppressing people of color.”

“However, it is also our understanding that you are a Democrat and supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement which makes you one of our white allies and puts you in a position to help correct these cruel injustices,” the letter continues. “We need you to step up and back up your words with action and truly sacrifice to make our segregated city more just.”

Wait — so not only does Dallas Justice Now insist that any possible way of making enough money to live in Highland Park is racist but it also claims that Dallas is still “segregated” more than 50 years after segregation ended? Where are the “white” and “colored” water fountains?

But here comes the ask.

“We are asking you to pledge that your children will not apply or attend any Ivy League School or US News & World Report Top 50 School. If you do not have children under 18 then we ask you to pledge to hold your white privileged friends, family, and neighbors with children to this standard,” the letter demands. “These schools have afforded white families privilege for generations. Having your children attend these schools takes away spaces from students of color who really need the job opportunities, education and influence that these schools provide.”

“We know that this sounds like a tough commitment to make. But it is truly disheartening to see wealthy white folks sending charitable donations, posting #BlackLivesMatter on social media, or putting up yard signs as if to say that minimal effort is all they are prepared to do in the fight for racial justice,” the letter adds.

The pledge reads as follows:

As a white person with privilege both from my whiteness and my neighborhood I recognize the need to make sacrifices for the purpose of correcting hundreds of years of murder, slavery, discrimination, and lack of educational and economic opportunities perpetrated upon people of color. I understand that access to top schools is a key component in economic and social advancement. Therefore, I commit that my children will not apply to or attend any Ivy League School or US News & World Report Top 50 School so that position at that school is available for people of color to help correct historical wrongs. If I do not have children under 18 then I will commit to encouraging my white privileged friends, neighbors, and family members with children to sign the pledge and holding them accountable until they do so.

Dallas Justice Now does raise an important point. If Democrats and supporters of the “anti-racist” movement really do think that America is systemically racist, they should put their money where their mouths are. Pledging to hold their own children back from top-notch educational opportunities would be a concrete way to fight “structural racism” — but it amounts to a different form of racism.

Imagine telling your daughter that she can’t fulfill her dreams because she’s too white. “You shouldn’t dream about becoming a teacher, becoming a CEO, or becoming president, honey, because white people have had enough opportunities.” Few parents are heartless enough to prioritize leftist politics over their own children.

Of course, Ivy League schools and the U.S. News & World Report top 50 colleges and universities are not the be-all and end-all of higher education, and students are quite likely to find an excellent education elsewhere (I firmly vouch for my alma mater, Hillsdale College, which does not make the list). However, this pledge still echoes the horrific worship of Moloch — sacrificing children to satisfy a political agenda.

Marxist critical race theory and the “anti-racism” movement claim that a hidden racism pervades American society, despite the fact that federal law has explicitly barred racial discrimination for decades. Theorists strain to find racism in everything, from capitalism and Christianity to basic politeness. This noxious ideology teaches Americans to demonize white people as oppressors due to the color of their skin and to suggest that black people are oppressed due to the color of their skin.

Black Florida mother Keisha King argued that CRT harms even the black people it intends to help.

“CRT, in its outworking today, is a teaching that there is a hierarchy in society where white, male, heterosexual, able-bodied people are deemed the oppressor and anyone else outside of that status is oppressed,” King argued. “Telling my child or any child that they are in a permanent oppressed status in America because they are black is racist and saying that white people are automatically above me, my children, or any child, is racist, as well.”

Not only do these messages harm children, but they arguably inspired the destruction of black lives, black livelihoods, and black monuments amid the George Floyd riots.

The “anti-racism” movement may seem noble, especially as it marches behind the Black Lives Matter banner. But Americans should not embrace this destructive ideology. When Dallas Justice Now demands that white parents hold their own children back, it reveals the ugly truth about the new “anti-racism”: it is itself racist.

Incidents like this should wake Americans up to the true threat of “wokeness.” Some virtue signaling may make liberals feel better about themselves, but this movement won’t be satisfied with virtue signaling, and its true demands should shock Americans out of our complacency.

