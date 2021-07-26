https://noqreport.com/2021/07/26/word-has-spread-that-americans-are-madwnba-just-decided-not-to-get-woke-at-olympics/

Looks like the activist athletes have just found out that the American people are pissed.

Now, after intense backlash against teams and athletes who have disrespected the anthem or made America seem like a “terrible” place, athletes are having second thoughts about “protesting.”

The first group to backtrack is the WNBA.

And the woman who caved first is none other than Megan Rapinoe’s fiance Sue Bird – she’s one of the leaders of Team USA.

Daily Wire reported that WNBA players, who have been protesting racism all season by leaving the court during the national anthem, say they have decided not to continue their demonstration during the Olympics and will remain on the court during the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Team captain Sue Bird, who is engaged to United States women’s soccer star — and woke icon — Megan Rapinoe, reportedly defended the decision to the media, claiming that the move was not “hypocritical” because she and her teammates were playing for Team USA, not individual cities.

“You are wearing USA jerseys, and it does change the conversation a little bit and what you’re representing,” Bird told The Associated Press, per the New York Post.“With that, I don’t feel like a hypocrite in any way,” […]