https://www.theepochtimes.com/3rd-person-found-dead-after-colorado-flooding-mudslides_3920368.html

RUSTIC, Colo.—Authorities have recovered the body of a third person who died during flooding and mudslides in an area of northern Colorado that was burned by a massive wildfire. One person is still missing.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday that a man’s body was found in the Poudre River, a day after another man was found dead in the waterway. On Tuesday, a woman’s body was found near the small community of Rustic, about 100 miles northwest of Denver, shortly after a mudslide sent a wave of debris into scenic, winding Poudre Canyon.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family who tragically lost four members in last week’s flood,” Sheriff Justin Smith said.

Six homes were destroyed and another was damaged, all on the same road, the sheriff’s office said.

