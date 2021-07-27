https://neonnettle.com/news/16074-majority-of-americans-now-pessimistic-about-direction-of-country-poll

55% of the American public are now pessimistic about the country’s direction

The majority of Americans have shifted from optimistic to pessimistic about the direction the U.S is going, according to a new poll.

The poll marks Biden’s sixth month in office, which shows how much sentiment has changed since he entered the White House.

ABC News reported that 55% of the American public are now pessimistic about the country’s direction, a significant change from one-third (36%) from an ABC News/Ipsos poll published May 2.

In May, Americans were more optimistic by a 28-percentage point margin.

But that optimism has dropped by 10 points.

Fewer than half, 45%, now say they feel optimistic about the way things are going, which is a drop from two-thirds (64%) in the May poll.

Here are a few other negative findings from the poll:

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling immigration and the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border? Approve 37. Disapprove 61. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling gun violence? Approve 37. Disapprove 61. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling crime? Approve 39. Disapprove 58.

Gallup released new numbers last week showing Biden was heading in the wrong direction.

Neon Nettle reported Biden’s job approval rating dropped from 56% in June to just 50%.

Before July, Biden’s ratings haven’t shown any significant variation since he entered office.

The current figures mark the “lowest measured for him to date,” a new Gallup poll revealed.

Gallup said:

“Currently, 90% of Democrats, 12% of Republicans, and 48% of independents approve of the job Biden is doing.”

“His ratings among Democrats and independents are the lowest to date among those groups.”The new poll marks the first time he has less-than majority approval among independents,” Gallup said.

“The new rating is from a July 6-21 Gallup poll, which also finds that 45% of U.S. adults disapprove of Biden‘s performance and 5% do not have an opinion.”

Newsweek reported:

Survey results from Politico/Morning Consult released on Wednesday showed that just 45 percent of respondents held a favorable view of the vice president’s performance. Meanwhile, 47 percent had an unfavorable view, and 5 percent said they had no opinion. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent and was conducted from July 16 to 18.

That polling aligned fairly closely with a separate survey conducted by The Economist/YouGov from July 10 to 13. In that poll, 44 percent of voters said they viewed Harris somewhat or very favorably. But nearly half (48 percent) said they had a very or somewhat unfavorable view of the vice president. The margin of error was plus or minus 3 percent.

