Nothing kills more people than abortion. Nothing.
Half way through 2021, the world-wide abortion numbers already are mind-boggling. Worldometer , which keeps a running tally of various statistics, reported 24.2 million abortions so far this year. The total is based on data from the World Health Organization.
Scientists overwhelmingly confirm that a unique, living human being comes into existence at the moment of conception. And an abortion intentionally kills that human being – a valuable, irreplaceable child.
Yet, little attention is given to preventing or even acknowledging these babies’ deaths. Quite the opposite, saving unborn babies from abortion is considered highly controversial, and pro-life advocates constantly are disparaged for their work.
The problem is not that society does not recognize the value of human life. The coronavirus pandemic was an example of how strongly people believe that they should go to great lengths to protect and save lives.
LifeNews is now on GETTR. Please follow us for the latest pro-life news at https://gettr.com/user/lifenewshq According to the Worldometer, 4.1 million people have died world-wide from the coronavirus since January 2020.Yet, deaths to abortion are tragic just as deaths to the coronavirus are, and nearly six times as many babies were killed in abortions this […]
