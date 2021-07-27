https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/27/adam-schiff-just-cant-bear-to-think-about-what-might-happen-if-we-deem-elections-illegitimate-merely-because-they-didnt-go-our-way-video/

As we told you, GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger suddenly got very choked up at today’s hearing on the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

Not to be outdone, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff turned on his own waterworks:

Schiff says “it must be an Adam thing today.” Must be. Or maybe it’s just shameless performance art.

And speaking of Russia collusion, let’s just actually think about what Schiff is saying for a moment:

Oh no he didn’t.

“If we deem elections illegitimate merely because they didn’t go our way,” Congressman? If?

There’s no need to frame that as a hypothetical, because Democrats and the Left actually did it. They were so committed to the bit, in fact, that they ran with the “Russia collusion” narrative for years. Some of them are still running with it to this day.

If Adam Schiff really wants something to get upset about, it should be the Democratic Party’s utter gluttony for punishment.

And stop with the crocodile tears already.

