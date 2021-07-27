https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/african-illegal-invaders-stream-into-usa-raw/
This couple is from Ghana. They speak English. She is a baker, he is an electrician. They left Ghana in January. Flew into Brazil. Went through Bolivia, eventually got to Mexico, then made their way here to the border. They’re planning to go to Hartford, CT. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7j52DIiVL9
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 25, 2021
Groups of single adult males are being loaded into Border Patrol vans. One man flashes a thumbs up before he gets into the vehicle. Overheard one BP agent say they are taking a group of 50 of them a processing center in Eagle Pass, TX, which is about an hour from Del Rio @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Iz2SgKuubD
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 25, 2021