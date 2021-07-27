https://thelibertyloft.com/americas-frontline-doctors-lawsuit-part-3-mass-manipulation-and-loss-of-informed-consent/

Charlotte, NC — Lawyers for America’s Frontline Doctors have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The suit is seeking a preliminary injunction to halt the use of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson for those under 18, those with immunity from natural infection and until there is “truly voluntary, informed consent.” The jabs have been given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

As previously reported, the lawsuit aims to expose the big lie of the pandemic that never was and to expose the lack of testing and the dangers of the vaccines. In this final article, we’ll look at the lawsuit’s evidence of mass manipulation that is destroying informed consent.

The lawsuit alleges that vaccine recipients and healthcare professionals administering the jabs are not adequately informed about the shots. To achieve informed consent, individuals must be made aware that these are experimental, what the “significant known and potential risks” are, what alternatives are available and it is an option to take or refuse the shot without pressure. The suit also states the “public are fundamentally uninformed about the gene therapy technology” used in the mRNA jabs (Pfizer and Moderna).

Censorship on social media is detailed in the lawsuit, and it goes as far as being censored for reporting the government’s own data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

“The censorship also extends to medical journals,” the lawsuit states. “In an unprecedented move, the four founding topic editors for the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal all resigned together due to their collective inability to publish peer reviewed scientific data on various drugs from prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19.”

The suit quotes cardiologist and former health minister of France Dr. Philippe Douste-Blazy who spoke about the Lancet journal.

“The Lancet boss said, ‘Now we are not going to be able to, basically, if this continues, publish any more clinical research data, because the pharmaceutical companies are so financially powerful today and are able to use such methodologies, as to have us accept papers which are apparently, methodologically perfect but in reality, which manage to conclude what they want to conclude.’… one of the greatest subjects never anyone could have believed … I have been doing research for 20 years in my life. I never thought the boss of The Lancet could say that. And the boss of the New England Journal of Medicine too. He even said it was ‘criminal’ — the word was used by him. That is, if you will, when there is an outbreak like the COVID-19, in reality, there are people … us, we see ‘mortality’ when you are a doctor yourself, you see ‘suffering.’ And there are people who see ‘dollars’ — that’s it,” Douste-Blazy said.

The lawsuit details the campaign of fear to get compliance during lockdowns and quotes an article from the journal Health Education and Behavior from June of 2020 saying the fear campaign needs to stop. It also details research from 1956 by Dr. Alfred Biderman who studied communist techniques used against U.S. Air Force prisoners of war and it aligns with all the techniques the American government has used against the people: isolation, monopolization of perception, induced debility and exhaustion, threats, occasional indulgences, demonstrate omnipotence, degradation and enforcing trivial demands.

Assisting in the manipulation is the unreliability of the government’s own data in VAERS, maintained by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). And the lawsuit has expert testimony from an anonymous whistleblower, Jane Doe, who says the number of deaths is far greater than what is reported.

“In her expert opinion, VAERS under-reports deaths caused by the Vaccines by a conservative factor of at least 5. As of July 9, 2021, VAERS reported 9,048 deaths associated with the Vaccines. Jane Doe queried data from (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) medical claims, and has determined that the number of deaths occurring with 3 days of injection with the Vaccines exceeds those reported by VAERS by a factor of at least 5, indicating that the true number of deaths caused by the Vaccines is at least 45,000. She notes that in the 1976 Swine Flu vaccine campaign (in which 25% of the U.S. population at that time, 55 million Americans, were vaccinated), the Swine Flu vaccine was deemed dangerous and unsafe, and removed from the market, even though the vaccine resulted in only 53 deaths,” the lawsuit states.

A Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare report from 2011 found that less than “1% of vaccine adverse events are reported,” the lawsuit states. “Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of ‘problem’ drugs and vaccines that endanger public health. New surveillance methods for drug and vaccine adverse effects are needed.”

The CDC created the “V-Safe” system for the COVID-19 jabs but is refusing to release data from it.

“In summation, VAERS is inaccurate, and the federal government is failing to provide data from other sources such as V-Safe, Medicare/Medicaid, the military, etc.,” the lawsuit states. “Informed consent cannot be given without an understanding of risk and Plaintiffs cannot help but wonder why the Defendants would fail to disclose this critical information related to risk to the public, particularly in light of the fact that they have had the time and resources to study and extend the authorizations on the Vaccines, build an enormous Vaccine marketing machine, and roll out Vaccine clinics all over the nation.”

