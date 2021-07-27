https://noqreport.com/2021/07/27/arizona-senate-calls-for-new-subpoenas/

The Arizona State Senate issued new subpoenas on Monday to complete the Maricopa County forensic audit . Both Dominion Voting Systems and the Maricopa Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) are now in their crosshairs.

This is the first time Senate President Karen Fann and Arizona Senate Judiciary Chairman Warren Petersen have targeted Dominion for information. Both the MCBOS and Dominion have been requested to appear on August 2 at 1 p.m. at the state capitol.

Here is what they have subpoenaed; all are found in Exhibit A of the subpoenas: Pass-keys, pins, passwords for all levels of admin for precinct tabulators.

Voter registration database.

Routers or the virtual images of the routers and public IP addresses.

Network logs, Splunk logs, net flows for a period of 60 days before the Nov. 3 election and 90 days after. Information on the breach of public voter registration data. All ballot envelopes or their digital images. BREAKING: The Arizona Senate issues two more subpoenas today. One to the Maricopa Board of Supervisors and one to Dominion. I would not blow these off! pic.twitter.com/0raxVODUS0 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 27, 2021 Senate liaison for the audit Ken Bennett joined The Conservative Circus on Monday to comment […]