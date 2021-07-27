https://www.oann.com/atp-roundup-novak-djokovic-wins-continues-quest-for-golden-slam/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=atp-roundup-novak-djokovic-wins-continues-quest-for-golden-slam



FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Tennis – Men’s Singles – Round 2 – Ariake Tennis Park – Tokyo, Japan – July 26, 2021. Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his second round match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany REUTERS/Mike Segar FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Tennis – Men’s Singles – Round 2 – Ariake Tennis Park – Tokyo, Japan – July 26, 2021. Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his second round match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany REUTERS/Mike Segar

July 27, 2021

No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic posted a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the Olympics men’s singles Monday, staying on course to be the first male tennis player to finish off a “Golden Slam,” comprising the grand slam plus the Olympic singles gold medal.

Djokovic, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, was 3-for-3 in break-point opportunities. The Serbian powered 14 aces in the two sets.

“I’m obviously very pumped and inspired to make history,” Djokovic told reporters.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev, playing for the Russian Olympic Committee team, and German Alexander Zverev, the No. 4 seed, also won on Monday.

Medvedev topped India’s Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-1; Zverev stopped Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan 6-2, 6-2; sixth-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Croatia’s Marin Cilic 5-7, 6-4, 6-4; and Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili upset the No. 13 seed, Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Generali Open

Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik upset ninth-seeded Jaume Munar of Spain 6-4, 6-4 at Kitzbuhel, Austria. Kovalik will take on the Czech Republic’s Jiri Vesely, who took down qualifier Ernests Gulbis 6-4, 6-1.

Others into the Round of 16 included Switzerland’s Mikael Ymer, a 6-3, 7-5 winner over Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas; Spain’s Carlos Taberner, a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 winner over Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild; and Spain’s Pedro Martinez, a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 winner over France’s Lucas Pouille.

Martinez will face second-seeded Roberto Batista Agut of Spain.

Truist Atlanta Open

Australia’s Jordan Thompson upset eighth-seeded Lloyd Harris of South Africa in a two-hour, 31-minute match, 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-2 to reach the round of 16 in Atlanta.

Steve Johnson stopped Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (4), 6-3, and American qualifier Bjorn Fratangelo slipped past Italian Andreas Seppi 7-5, 7-6 (5).

The last match of the night saw German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk overtake American Sam Querrey 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5). Gojowczyk prevailed despite never getting a break point against Querrey, who had 36 aces. Gojowczyk saved one of the two break points he faced, both in the third game of the match.

–Field Level Media

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

