https://noqreport.com/2021/07/27/az-senate-serves-maricopa-county-with-new-subpoenas/

The Arizona State Senate has served new Subpoenas to Maricopa County Board of Election Supervisors, reported Arizona Conservatives Take Action Telegram Channel. Keep The Truth Bombs Coming From CDMedia! Donate!

Read the whole story at creativedestructionmedia.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker