The latest book from Daily Wire editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro hits store shelves on Tuesday.

Titled the “Authoritarian Moment: How The Left Weaponized America’s Institutions Against Dissent,” Shapiro’s book examines the threats to the United States coming from the Authoritarian Left — threats that emanate from journalism, academia, Hollywood, corporations and tech giants – and what can actually be done to stop them.

But Shapiro doesn’t merely catalog a list of bad actors. He “lays bare the intolerance and rigidity creeping into all American ideology,” according to a press release.

In his book, which is available for purchase on Amazon and from other online retailers, Shapiro dares to challenge the mainstream by asking, “What if, in fact, the most pressing authoritarian threat to the country lies precisely with the institutional powers that be,” and what if “authoritarianism has many strains — and the most virulent strain isn’t the paranoia and fear that sometimes manifests on the Right, but the self-assured unearned moral virtue of the left.”

“The authoritarian Left is aggressively consistent that everyone must conform to its values, demanding submission and conformity. The dogmatic Left is obsessed with putting people in categories and changing human nature. Everyone who opposes it must be destroyed,” according to a press release that accompanied the book’s debut Tuesday.

“Ben Shapiro looks at everything from pop culture to the Frankfurt school, social media to the Founding Fathers, to explain the origins of our turn to tyranny, and why so many seem blind to it,” says the release.

On social media, Shapiro, who admitted to being biased about the tome, said the book “is a must-read, and goes to the heart of why the country is being ripped apart — and how we can fix it.”

The book is already winning praise from leading voices.

Abigail Shrier, the author of “Irreversible Damage” — a must-read on the left’s obsession with gender, noted that “Ben Shapiro is single-handedly trying to shake America from a dangerous slumber. The Authoritarian Moment is a klaxon bell for anyone willing to fight for an intellectually open America — before it is lost for good.”

Gina Carano who was, herself, canceled by Disney before coming on board with the Daily Wire to pursue her filmmaking dreams, added that in “one of the biggest power grabs in modern-day history — where big government, big business, major media, and big tech manipulate the mob to push through their authoritarian agenda — there are standouts like Ben Shapiro fighting back with everything they’ve got, leading the charge against cancel culture and calling out the uncomfortable truths. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

And Shapiro is determined to demonstrate how we don’t let them.

“The Authoritarian Moment” is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold.

Shapiro, a New York Times bestselling author who has published 12 books, graduated from Harvard Law School, and has made hundreds of media appearances. His other recent books include, “How To Destroy America In Three Easy Steps” and “The Right Side Of History: How Reason And Moral Purpose Made The Race Great.” An in-demand speaker, Shapiro also hosts the top-rated conservative podcast “The Ben Shapiro Show.”

