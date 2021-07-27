https://therightscoop.com/biden-insults-people-who-havent-been-vaccinated-video/

In a great show of unity today Biden insulted people who haven’t been vaccinated yet, essentially calling them stupid:

REPORTER: “Will you require all federal employees to get vaccinated?” BIDEN: “That’s under consideration right now, but if you’re not vaccinated you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were.” pic.twitter.com/gfw7y8i3wq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2021

Reporter asked Biden about confusion on new guidance for vaccinated people to wear masks: “If those other 100 million got vaccinated, we’d be in a very different world.” pic.twitter.com/8POMifM7GO — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 27, 2021







Biden was asked if he’s going to require all federal employees to get vaccinated.

He responded saying “That’s under consideration right now, but if you’re not vaccinated you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were.”

He then repeated it before he left the stage, after blaming the pandemic on the unvaccinated and saying 100 million more people need to get vaccinated.

“We have a pandemic because of the unvaccinated and they are sewing enormous confusion… Only one thing we know for sure. If those other 100 million got vaccinated, we’d be in a very different world. So get vaccinated. If you haven’t, you’re not nearly as smart as I said you were.”

That’s right, he just blamed the pandemic on 100 million unvaccinated people and called them stupid. Wow. I’m sure the media will make sure nobody hears this by ignoring it, because that’s what a good propaganda media would do.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

